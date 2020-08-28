UrduPoint.com
DG NAB Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Fri 28th August 2020

Director General Nab Balochistan Farmanullah Khan on Thursday planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign here at the premises of NAB Balochistan complex

The tree plantation drive has been launched in collaboration with Askari Commercial Bank.

The DG NAB, on the occasion directed the admin to make a tree plantation drive a success by planting a maximum number of trees in NAB office during the current season.

"A special team may also been formed to monitor tree plantation campaign at the NAB complex," he urged.

He underlined the need for taking concrete steps for securing the environment from various hazards.

"We can secure our next generation's future only by leaving behind a healthy environment in shape of Green Pakistan," he added.

He prayed for progress and prosperity of the country after planting a sapling.

Regional Head Askari Bank, Quetta Rohulamin, Directors of all NAB wings besides other officers were present on the occasion.

