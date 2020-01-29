DG NAB Karachi to hold open public court

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General Najaf Quli Mirza and other relevant officers will receive public complaints about corruption in an open court (Khuli Katchery) on January 30.

The open court is being organized on the directives of Chairman NAB justice (retd) Javed Iabal, said a spokesman of NAB Karachi.

The people are advised to bring their grievances in writing in the Khuli Katchery.

The people can also send their complaints along with evidence through email address or convey through telephone number at DG NAB Karachi Email: sindh@nab.gov.pk, phone number: 021-111-622-622 and Fax number: 021-99207949.

