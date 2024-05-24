DG NAB KP emphasises crucial role of academia in combating corruption, raising awareness

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghazi Rehman here Friday said that quality research and the proactive role of academia in the creation of awareness against the menace of corruption was of paramount importance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghazi Rehman here Friday said that quality research and the proactive role of academia in the creation of awareness against the menace of corruption was of paramount importance.

Chairing a high-level meeting along with the Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Muhammad Jehanzaib Khan, the DG NAB urged educationists to focus on character-building of students imperative to eradicate this social evil from our society. He said that corruption undermines progress, development and merit in society and a collective approach was required to win the fight against corrupt practices.

The DG NAB further said that today’s visit to UoP was in line with the vision of Chairman NAB to mobilize educationists at universities and colleges for the education of young minds against the menace of corruption.

The NAB’s motto is corruption-free Pakistan which is in line with its national anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement, he said adding that NAB has chalked out a proactive and effective Anti-Corruption Strategy in order to make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said that unfortunately, there was a misconception about plea bargains in some circles in our society, adding that such a procedure also existed in advanced countries aimed at quickly recovering the looted money from the accused.

Under NAB laws, a plea bargain is an evidence-based procedure under which an accused is given a choice to return the looted money before going to jail or face trial which means that such corrupt elements are deemed to be convicted under the law.

He said that countries like Malaysia had achieved rapid progress because of respect for the rule of law and its people's resolve against corruption.

Emphasizing the need to take advantage of the massive mines, mineral and gemstone resources of KP, DG NAB said that higher educational institutions and universities should take a lead role by conducting quality research for the generation of employment opportunities for youth.

From Mohmand to Bajaur and Buner to Shangla, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa northern-western belt was blessed with an abundance of mineral and mine reservoirs that, if fully tapped would help alleviate poverty and generate dignified employment opportunities for people.

Earlier, Professor Dr Jehanzaib Khan, Vice Chancellor UoP assured full cooperation to NAB in its endeavours to create awareness against corruption.

The meeting which was attended by directors, deans and senior officers of UoP underlined the need for strictly following the teaching of the holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in this world and hereafter. The participants also emphasised the need for strengthening infrastructure in areas where marble and mine reservoirs existed besides promoting NAB’s anti-corruption slogans through small videos on digital media.

The DG NAB said that the doors of his institution were open for all and complaints with solid evidence could be filed against elements involved in corrupt practices including money laundering, misuse of authority, cases of cheating the public at large, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults and embezzlement of Govt/state funds.

He said NAB has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and more such events would be held at UoP being the mother educational institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sensitization of students who were the future builders of Pakistan.