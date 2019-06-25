DG NAB-KP expresses resolve to deal culprits in cheating cases with iron hand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi, Tuesday handed over compensation cheque to affectee of Blue City Housing Scheme recovered through Plea Bargain from Managing Director Blue City Housing Scheme and others.

As per details, the accused Fazal Ahad owner of Blue City Housing Scheme at Rashakai Inter-change lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their illegal housing society on the promise to allot them plots on their investment.

The accused person after lapse of considerable time did not provide plots to any of the affectees, resultantly the claimants approached NAB for recovery of their looted money. The accused persons entered into Plea Bargain with NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in year 2018 and returned the looted money of public.

The DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi, assured the general public that NAB KP will continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful heirs.