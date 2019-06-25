UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG NAB-KP Expresses Resolve To Deal Culprits In Cheating Cases With Iron Hand

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

DG NAB-KP expresses resolve to deal culprits in cheating cases with iron hand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi, Tuesday handed over compensation cheque to affectee of Blue City Housing Scheme recovered through Plea Bargain from Managing Director Blue City Housing Scheme and others.

As per details, the accused Fazal Ahad owner of Blue City Housing Scheme at Rashakai Inter-change lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their illegal housing society on the promise to allot them plots on their investment.

The accused person after lapse of considerable time did not provide plots to any of the affectees, resultantly the claimants approached NAB for recovery of their looted money. The accused persons entered into Plea Bargain with NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in year 2018 and returned the looted money of public.

The DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi, assured the general public that NAB KP will continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful heirs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Money 2018 From Housing

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

20 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

52 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

53 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.