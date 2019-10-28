DG NAB KP public hearing on Oct 31

Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints on Thursday afternoon (Oct 31) here at NAB Headquarters Hayatabad, said a release of the NAB on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints on Thursday afternoon (Oct 31) here at NAB Headquarters Hayatabad, said a release of the NAB on Monday.

The DG also directed regional director generals to personally hear public complaints in light with the decision of the Chairman�NAB.

The DG assured fair and transparent investigations on all the complaints received during the public hearing. The accused will be deal with according to law.

The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate.