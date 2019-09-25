DG NAB KP To Hear Public Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:32 PM
Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints Wednesday at NAB Headquarters Hayatabad on the instructions of Chairman NAB, said a press release issued here
The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate etc as fair and transparent investigations will be ensured on all the complaints to be received during the public hearing.