DG NAB KP to hear public complaints on Nov 28

Director General NAB Khyber Pakthunkhwa Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints on Thursday (November 28) in line with the directives of Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Director General NAB Khyber Pakthunkhwa Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints on Thursday (November 28) in line with the directives of Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal.

A spokesman for NAB said here Friday that Regional Directors NAB would also hear the public complaints in open on same day in their respective areas.

The DG NAB KP would hear the public complaints for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm on November 28 at NAB KP Office Hayatabad Peshawar.

The complainants are directed to bring their complaints in writing along with a copy of CNIC and initial evidences and necessary papers to the NAB office on the date mentioned. The complaints could be filed against officials incurring losses to the national kitty, embezzlement in the national exchequer, accumulated assets beyond known sources of income, people involved in fraudulent activities in the name of fake housing schemes etc.