DG NAB Multan To Address Public Complaints At Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DG NAB Multan to address public complaints at open court

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Engineer Masood Alam Khan would hear public complaints at an open court (Khulli Katchery) to be held at NAB Multan office on Wednesday, Jan 3, in compliance with the orders of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Engineer Masood Alam Khan would hear public complaints at an open court (Khulli Katchery) to be held at NAB Multan office on Wednesday, Jan 3, in compliance with the orders of Chairman NAB Lt.

Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad.

NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement that people can appear before DG NAB Multan on Jan 3 from 10 am to 1 pm at the office at Multan Public school road and convey and submit their complaints regarding any embezzlement, corruption under National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

