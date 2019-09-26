UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG NAB Orders Verification Of Complaints Against Various Organizations During Khuli Kachehri

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

DG NAB orders verification of complaints against various organizations during Khuli Kachehri

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General (DG) on Thursday ordered for verification of complaints against Pakistan Post Officers Workers Cooperative Housing Society, KGS Builders etc and others received from the citizens during the Khuli Kachehri (Public Hearing) at the NAB Karachi office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General (DG) on Thursday ordered for verification of complaints against Pakistan Post Officers Workers Cooperative Housing Society, KGS Builders etc and others received from the citizens during the Khuli Kachehri (Public Hearing) at the NAB Karachi office.

The NAB Karachi DG also issued directives to various departments to ensure resolving public grievances, said a statement.

The NAB Karachi conducted the open court in compliance with Chairman NAB initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption".

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds committed by government officials in connivance with private persons. A number of complainants also lodged complaints against Cooperative Societies Managements.

NAB DG appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which,he said was a sign of trust deposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Kyrgystani Som Pakistan Post From Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

AED88.7bn in bank credit for MSMEs by end of Q1

5 minutes ago

Facebook helps to build Community Resilience Progr ..

12 minutes ago

Batsmen make their presence felt on Day One of Qua ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister adviser visits Citizen Facilitation ..

3 minutes ago

Stay orders, PPRA regulations leads to delay some ..

3 minutes ago

`Grand operation` against water theft in metropoli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.