DG NAB orders verification of complaints against various organizations during Khuli Kachehri

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General (DG) on Thursday ordered for verification of complaints against Pakistan Post Officers Workers Cooperative Housing Society, KGS Builders etc and others received from the citizens during the Khuli Kachehri (Public Hearing) at the NAB Karachi office

The NAB Karachi DG also issued directives to various departments to ensure resolving public grievances, said a statement.

The NAB Karachi conducted the open court in compliance with Chairman NAB initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption".

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds committed by government officials in connivance with private persons. A number of complainants also lodged complaints against Cooperative Societies Managements.

NAB DG appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which,he said was a sign of trust deposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.