DG NAB Sukkur bureau to investigate Sindh Food Department wheat distribution anomaly cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has directed to the Director General Sukkur Bureau to investigate the cases filed by Sindh food Department alleging misappropriation in wheat distribution from district Ghotki to Karachi and physical verification of wheat stocks.

According to NAB spokesman, the department had filed two cases including the physical verification of wheat stock in Sindh and anomalies in the distribution of wheat from district Ghotki to Karachi region.

Directed General NAB, Sukkur was directed to immediately investigate both the cases and recover the government funds misappropriated by some unscrupulous elements.

It may be mentioned here that both the cases had earlier been referred to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment for investigations.

It is worth mentioning here that the NAB Sukkur after thorough investigations had recovered Rs 15 billion misappropriated from wheat stocks.

Furthermore NAB, Sukkur had also deposited Rs 10 billion in national exchequer after recovering directly or indirectly from corrupt elements in wheat scam, which is big achievement of Sukkur bureau.