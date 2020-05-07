UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG NAB Sukkur Bureau To Investigate Sindh Food Department Wheat Distribution Anomaly Cases

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

DG NAB Sukkur bureau to investigate Sindh Food Department wheat distribution anomaly cases

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has directed to the Director General Sukkur Bureau to investigate the cases filed by Sindh Food Department alleging misappropriation in wheat distribution from district Ghotki to Karachi and physical verification of wheat stocks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has directed to the Director General Sukkur Bureau to investigate the cases filed by Sindh food Department alleging misappropriation in wheat distribution from district Ghotki to Karachi and physical verification of wheat stocks.

According to NAB spokesman, the department had filed two cases including the physical verification of wheat stock in Sindh and anomalies in the distribution of wheat from district Ghotki to Karachi region.

Directed General NAB, Sukkur was directed to immediately investigate both the cases and recover the government funds misappropriated by some unscrupulous elements.

It may be mentioned here that both the cases had earlier been referred to Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment for investigations.

It is worth mentioning here that the NAB Sukkur after thorough investigations had recovered Rs 15 billion misappropriated from wheat stocks.

Furthermore NAB, Sukkur had also deposited Rs 10 billion in national exchequer after recovering directly or indirectly from corrupt elements in wheat scam, which is big achievement of Sukkur bureau.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Ghotki May Stocks From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

33 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

49 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

42 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

42 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.