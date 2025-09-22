DG NAB to hear public complaints on September 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farmanullah, will personally listen to public complaints during open Katcheri on September 25, 2025.

He will hold open katcheri in accordance with the directives of the Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt.

According to NAB KP statement, the Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will directly hear public complaints on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Office, located in PDA Complex, Phase 5, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Relevant officers will also be present on this occasion alongside the Director General.

Public cooperation is essential in the fight against corruption. In this regard, complaints will be heard against any public official who has deliberately benefited an individual unlawfully from the public treasury, caused losses to the public exchequer, embezzled government funds, acquired assets beyond known sources of income, awarded government project contracts in violation of laws, or any individual or group who has defrauded the public, lured them with promises of profit, received money and misappropriated it, or any organization or housing society that launched projects promising plots to the public, collected money, and then embezzled it.

Complaints regarding individuals involved in major corruption cases will also be heard.

Under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, a fraud case must involve at least 100 victims, and the embezzled amount must be at least 500 million PKR to be eligible for NAB investigation.

It is mandatory for complainants to submit a written complaint, attach a copy of their national identity card, a sworn affidavit (available on NAB’s website: www.nab.gov.pk), and initial evidence documents, etc, and personally visit the NAB office in Peshawar.

The Director General has stated that all complaints will be investigated in an entirely transparent manner, and legal action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law.