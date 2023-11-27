Open Menu

DG NAB To Hold Open Court In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Zafar Iqbal will hold an open court here at the regional office on November 30

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Zafar Iqbal will hold an open court here at the regional office on November 30.

Following the directives of the chairman NAB, the anti-corruption watchdog has decided to hear public complaints with regard to corruption and corrupt practices, NAB officer said on Monday.

He noted that NAB will take action against complaints falling within the jurisdiction of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

The public could submit applications against corruption in government departments and individuals with complete evidence to the DG NAB from 2 pm to 3 pm Thursday, official further said.

APP/ask.

