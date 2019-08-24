UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG NAB To Personally Listen Public Complaints On August 27

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:41 PM

DG NAB to personally listen public complaints on August 27

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi will listen public complaints personally on August 27 (Tuesday) here at NAB office Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi will listen public complaints personally on August 27 (Tuesday) here at NAB office Hayatabad.

While acting on the directives of Chairman NAB Justice Retd Javed Iqbal the DG KP will listen complaints from 12pm to 5pm.

The members of concern committee will be present on this occasion said the spokesperson here on Saturday.

The DG will listen the cases who were involved in corruption, cheating with public in different sectors and others. The people come with full evidence and documents.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau August From

Recent Stories

Boycott slams England for 'batting without brains' ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board to organize workshops for ..

35 minutes ago

Star Wars and Marvel TV shows lead vast Disney str ..

3 minutes ago

Trump lands in France for G7 summit

3 minutes ago

Junoon set to rock London

3 minutes ago

Turkey Launches Pence-3 Operation in Northern Iraq ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.