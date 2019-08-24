DG NAB to personally listen public complaints on August 27

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi will listen public complaints personally on August 27 (Tuesday) here at NAB office Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi will listen public complaints personally on August 27 (Tuesday) here at NAB office Hayatabad.

While acting on the directives of Chairman NAB Justice Retd Javed Iqbal the DG KP will listen complaints from 12pm to 5pm.

The members of concern committee will be present on this occasion said the spokesperson here on Saturday.

The DG will listen the cases who were involved in corruption, cheating with public in different sectors and others. The people come with full evidence and documents.