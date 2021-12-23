DG NADRA holds Open Court

On the directives of Chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), the Director General (DG), NADRA Sukkur Region, Col (retired) Suhail Mehmood, on Thursday held an 'Open Katchery' at the regional headquarters to hear public complaints about issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The people across the northern Sindh participated in the 'Open Katchery' and interacted with the NADRA director general for redressal of their complaints connected with the issuance of CNICs,.DG Suhail Mehmood heard problems of the applicants and immediately ordered the officials concerned for resolutions of their complaints on case-to-case basis.

He directed that people should be issued CNICs without any delay and on the spot.Deputy Director (Operation), Ghulam Mustafa Panhwar and Deputy Director (Verification), Atti-ur-Rehman were also accompanied with DG NADRA.