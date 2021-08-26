UrduPoint.com

DG NADRA Sukkur Held An Open Public Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:58 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Sukkur, Colnel (Rtd), Suhail Mehmood received complaints and listened grievances of people and directed NADRA officials to resolve on priority basis.

During an open court ( Khuli Katchehry), arranged by NADRA Regional Center Sukkur held on Thursday.

DG NADRA asked the visitors that every person entering the premises must be provided with hand sanitizers, must maintain a distance of at least 4 feet from another person, and wear face masks.

