DG NADRA Sukkur to hold Open Court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Sukkur, Colonel (Retd), Suhail Mehmood will receive complaints to address their grievances on the spot in an Open Court at NADRA regional center Sukkur on August 26.

The open court is being organized following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and directives of Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, said an announcement here on Tuesday.

The people are advised to submit their complaints regarding issues relating to their national identity cards in writing in the Khuli Kachehry.