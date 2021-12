KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Director General (DG), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Sukkur Region Colonel (retired) Suhail Mehmood, will hold an 'Open Katcheri' here on December 23 (Thursday), to hear public complaints about issuance of computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), said a release here on Wednesday.