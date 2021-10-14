DG NADRA to hold open Katchery on Oct 15

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General (DG), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Sukkur Region Colonel (retired) Suhail Mehmood, will hold an 'Open Katchery' here on October, 15 (Friday) to hear public complaints about issuance of computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Sukkur Region Colonel (retired) Suhail Mehmood, will hold an 'Open Katchery' here on October, 15 (Friday) to hear public complaints about issuance of computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

On the occasion, DG NADRA would hear complaints connected with the issuance of CNICs, said a release here on Thursday.