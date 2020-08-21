DG NADRA to hold public forum on Aug 24

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Director General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sargodha Region Naveed Jan Sahibzada will listen to the public complaints in a live radio open forum on Aug 24.

According to Zonal Head NADRA Muhammad Sarfraz, people can call the landline numbers, 041-9220141 and 041.

9220156, for getting their issues related to NADRA resolved.

The citizen can also inform the DG about their problems by sending an SMS to 4471 by typing 101F space name space city name space related message.