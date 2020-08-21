UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG NADRA To Hold Public Forum On Aug 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:06 PM

DG NADRA to hold public forum on Aug 24

Director General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sargodha Region Naveed Jan Sahibzada will listen to the public complaints in a live radio open forum on Aug 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Director General National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sargodha Region Naveed Jan Sahibzada will listen to the public complaints in a live radio open forum on Aug 24.

According to Zonal Head NADRA Muhammad Sarfraz, people can call the landline numbers, 041-9220141 and 041.

9220156, for getting their issues related to NADRA resolved.

The citizen can also inform the DG about their problems by sending an SMS to 4471 by typing 101F space name space city name space related message.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Sargodha SMS

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

25 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

47 minutes ago

Black Sea Gas Field to Stop Turkey's Energy Depend ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Insists on Monthly Meetings of C ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister calls for strengthening liberat ..

3 minutes ago

1143 kanal state land retrieved

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.