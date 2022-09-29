UrduPoint.com

DG Narcotics For Crackdown Against Drug Dealers At Large Scale

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Zafarul islam Khattak on Thursday directed entire staff to initiate crackdown against drug-peddlers on large scale to completely eradicate drug abuse from the society.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of all five regional police stations that was attended by all the circle officers and station headmasters.

Zafarul Islam said that the crackdown was initiated on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save young generation especially students from the drug menace.

He said that investigation system should be equipped with modern tools to make it functional.

He directed the establishment of Central Investigation Cell (CIC) where the investigation team would be supported by legal experts.

He also constituted a committee under the supervision of Director Narcotics Control, Engr Dr Eid Badshah and sought a report comprising recommendations for posting of concerned staff in CIC.

DG Excise directed concerned officers to utilize their energies for attending the cases against drug peddlers and strive for getting them stern punishment from the court.

He also sought the report on actions that would be taken against drug dealers on a daily basis.

