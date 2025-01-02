DG National CERT Holds Session On Cyber-security,data Protection
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Director General National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Dr Haider Abbas held a session on cyber security and data protection for senior Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials at the Regional Head Office, Multan.
The session aimed to strengthen FBR's defense against cyber threats and improve its data security systems.
During the interactive session, Dr. Abbas discussed ways to protect taxpayer data, fight cyber attacks, and follow the best cyber security practices in Pakistan. He stressed the need for strong data protection systems and explained how to tackle risks like ransom ware and phishing.
"Protecting sensitive data is not just important for daily work but is a national duty. Since FBR manages critical financial information, it must adopt advanced cyber security measures and promote a culture of awareness and readiness," said Dr. Haider Abbas.
He also suggested steps to improve FBR’s cyber security systems, including building staff skills and managing risks proactively.
FBR officials thanked National CERT for its guidance and praised Dr. Abbas for his advice.
Recent Stories
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development2 minutes ago
-
DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra23 minutes ago
-
Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted32 minutes ago
-
EPI Director Sindh attributes measles surge to disrupted vaccination campaigns by Covid33 minutes ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:42 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 46 bln in six months42 minutes ago
-
CTP issue over 8,000 challans to unfit PSVs in Dec43 minutes ago
-
2055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 202453 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Digital City project to transform digital economy: Shafqat Iqbal1 hour ago
-
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR1 hour ago
-
Squads formed at Tehsil level to eliminate stray dogs:1 hour ago