DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Director General National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) Dr Haider Abbas held a session on cyber security and data protection for senior Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials at the Regional Head Office, Multan.

The session aimed to strengthen FBR's defense against cyber threats and improve its data security systems.

During the interactive session, Dr. Abbas discussed ways to protect taxpayer data, fight cyber attacks, and follow the best cyber security practices in Pakistan. He stressed the need for strong data protection systems and explained how to tackle risks like ransom ware and phishing.

"Protecting sensitive data is not just important for daily work but is a national duty. Since FBR manages critical financial information, it must adopt advanced cyber security measures and promote a culture of awareness and readiness," said Dr. Haider Abbas.

He also suggested steps to improve FBR’s cyber security systems, including building staff skills and managing risks proactively.

FBR officials thanked National CERT for its guidance and praised Dr. Abbas for his advice.