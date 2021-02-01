DG NIM inaugurates MCMC online training program for civil officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Director General, National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai here Monday inaugurated the 31st Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) to provide 10 weeks online training to the civil officers.

Addressing an inaugural function of 31st MCMC here at NIM, he said MCMC was an important in-service training program exclusively designed to strengthen capacity of the civil servants.

He said 31st MCMC was the second training course planned primarily in an online mode, adding efforts would be made to make 10 weeks long online course highly productive and fulfilling all the learning experiences of the participants.

DG NIM emphasized on participants to understand the training program in its proper context in the overall governance structure of the country.

Being the public servants, he said, civil officers were backbone of the government and responsible for implementation of the public policy and carrying out of the day to day governance tasks.

Hassan Mehmood noted that there were a lot of concerns regarding capacity, competence and delivery of public servants, therefore, renewed efforts should be made for increasing efficiencies of the public service on the lines of the corporate sector.

He said the online training mode made it challenging for the civil servants, hence, they should concentrate fully on their training activities and shun all the distractions including family affairs and officials' matters.

The DG said the training programme had been carefully devised and improved to cater to the emerging requirements, adding the chief instructor and the whole faculty would guide them throughout the training program and learning process.

He emphasized on discipline and abiding by the training norms of the premier institute besides adhering to its norms. He expressed the hope that participants would maintain positive attitude, showed highest level of commitment and ability by taking full advantage of their training and learning environment of the institute.

He hoped that the participants would leave the training campus as much better equipped and efficient public servant. The virtual classroom that participants create at their end would help concentrate fully at training activities and make their time valuable.

The DG said IT and T&C staff had already been in touch with participants to ensure smooth and uninterrupted internet connectivity and directed them to seek guidance from IT professional in any professional matter.