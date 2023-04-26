DG NIM urges civil servants to rise above political, ethnic affiliations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General, National Institute of Management (NIM), Capt Retd Usman Ghul here Wednesday said that the civil servants must rise above political and ethnic affiliations for effective implementation of the constitution, rule of law, and achievement of economic development goals.

"Civil servants should modify their attitudes, skills, and knowledge to tackle the modern management challenges and changing governance culture," DG NIM Capt Retd Usman Gul while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 33rd Senior Management Course at NIM Peshawar.

Usman Gul urged the training participants to follow the best practices of the bureaucracies around the world which are refashioning themselves to achieve performance standards compatible with the private and corporate entities in terms of service delivery and output.

While underlining the importance of policy formulation processes, Captain Usman Gul advised the trainee officers to optimally benefit from the training modules and equip themselves with the latest techniques of policy analysis and evidence-based decision-making.

The officers must be able to recommend policies and implementable strategies to augment and promote Pakistan's national interests in order to enhance the quality of life of fellow citizens, he added.

"This will enable the government to provide leadership for good governance through creating an eco-system conducive for vibrant private entrepreneurial activities."In the end, Captain Usman Gul reassured the trainee officers that during the 16 weeks of training, NIM Peshawar will provide the best possible training resources and a conducive and enabling environment for the participants to widen their knowledge base and broaden their mental horizons.