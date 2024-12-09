DG NIPA Urges Public Servants To Be Friendly With People
Published December 09, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Public servants should be friendly with the people and professional training at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) are meant to enhance professional skills of the public servants and bring positive attitudinal changes.
These views were expressed by Director General NIPA, PPSA and PARD Peshawar Capt. (Retd.) Usman Gul while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course at NIPA Complex here Monday. The ceremony was attended by chief instructors and faculty members of the three training institutes and administrative staff.
The Director General highlighted that NIPA Peshawar has been doing a great national service by imparting quality training to the public servants and enhancing their skills towards better public service delivery under the leadership of Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector NSPP.
He said that 42 officers in BS-18 are participating in the training.
He added that these officers belong to all the four provinces, the Federal government and government of Gilgit Baltistan.
He stressed upon the trainee officers to focus on taking maximum benefits from the training for their personal and professional development which, in turn, will enable them to be better public servants.
He appreciated the efforts of the NIPA faculty and said that MCMC is a meticulously designed course and the competent faculty conduct and implement the course in a professional way.
The DG urged the participants to observe the SOPs designed for the course which will turn the course very productive. He said that all the training courses at NSPP are not less than any foreign training in quality. These trainings are with low cost and are tailored to our local needs and requirements.
Later, the Chief Instructor Dr. Muqeem Ul islam gave the trainee officers a detailed briefing about the modalities of the training.
