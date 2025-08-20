DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director General of the National library of Pakistan (NLP), Rana Yasir Arfat, has emphasised the vital role of literary organisations in shaping society, describing them as the “backbone” of ethical and humanitarian development.

In an interview with APP, he said that literature and cultural institutions have always been central in instilling values of compassion, tolerance, and unity among people.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight; it comes gradually. Literary organisations play a vital role in teaching ethics and nurturing humanity. Their existence is essential, and we must strengthen them to ensure the proper upbringing of future generations,” he remarked.

He noted that societies across the world have drawn strength and resilience from literature, as it provides not only entertainment but also moral guidance and collective inspiration.

“Humanitarian values, literature, and culture are deeply intertwined. Through them, societies can be guided toward compassion, unity, and resilience,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current challenges, particularly the suffering of families affected by recent floods, Rana Yasir Arfat stressed that the humanitarian spirit must be reinforced at every level of society.

He urged government institutions, NGOs, and citizens to step forward for relief efforts, noting, “Every form of assistance matters — whether financial, material, or even moral support.”

DG NLP concluded that protecting human dignity, respecting diversity, and upholding values of care and compassion were central to building a peaceful and progressive nation — and that literary institutions remain the cornerstone of this effort.

