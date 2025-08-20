Open Menu

DG NLP Terms Literary Organisations Backbone Of Society

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM

DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director General of the National library of Pakistan (NLP), Rana Yasir Arfat, has emphasised the vital role of literary organisations in shaping society, describing them as the “backbone” of ethical and humanitarian development.

In an interview with APP, he said that literature and cultural institutions have always been central in instilling values of compassion, tolerance, and unity among people.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight; it comes gradually. Literary organisations play a vital role in teaching ethics and nurturing humanity. Their existence is essential, and we must strengthen them to ensure the proper upbringing of future generations,” he remarked.

He noted that societies across the world have drawn strength and resilience from literature, as it provides not only entertainment but also moral guidance and collective inspiration.

“Humanitarian values, literature, and culture are deeply intertwined. Through them, societies can be guided toward compassion, unity, and resilience,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current challenges, particularly the suffering of families affected by recent floods, Rana Yasir Arfat stressed that the humanitarian spirit must be reinforced at every level of society.

He urged government institutions, NGOs, and citizens to step forward for relief efforts, noting, “Every form of assistance matters — whether financial, material, or even moral support.”

DG NLP concluded that protecting human dignity, respecting diversity, and upholding values of care and compassion were central to building a peaceful and progressive nation — and that literary institutions remain the cornerstone of this effort.

/395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

53 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

7 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

7 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

7 hours ago
 Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to adva ..

Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally

7 hours ago
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for ..

Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

7 hours ago
 Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

7 hours ago
 85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eTo ..

85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey

7 hours ago
 UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

7 hours ago
 Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hou ..

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan