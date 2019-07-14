UrduPoint.com
DG Nursing Lauds Govt For Professional Training Of Nurses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:20 PM

DG Nursing lauds govt for professional training of nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the professional training of nurses.

She added that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid had proved their capabilities through new policies.

She stated this while visiting different sections of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) and talking to the nurses there.

DG Nursing Kauser Parveen said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great vision in health sector and his directions for the uplift of nursing community were appreciated widely which would also help in up-gradation of existing health system.

She said that induction of FSc girls in nursing sector and degree program were the main steps which had brought visible change for nursing community.

She said that facilities for nurses would ultimately help in bringing positive change for the nurses and more girls would be joining that noble profession.

Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen said that there was no doubt that Pakistani nurses were full of talent and they could perform their duties at national and international level as per the set standards. She said that different nursing colleges in Punjab were preparing nurses who were able to work with the doctors community side by side day and night and have full potential as well.

DG Nursing Kauser Parveen also asked the nurses to come forward and work with full zeal and fervor for this noble cause and leave no stone unturned in serving the patients.

She admired the performance of the nurses of Lahore General Hospital and expressed further uplift in this regard.

