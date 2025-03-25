DG Of GDA Khetran Reviews Progress Works Of Sewage Treatment Plant
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday visited the sewage treatment plant under construction by GDA and took a detailed review of the ongoing construction work
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday visited the sewage treatment plant under construction by GDA and took a detailed review of the ongoing construction work.
On this occasion, Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director Mirjan Baloch gave him a detailed briefing on the progress and technical aspects of the project.
He was informed that this sewage treatment plant under construction near Central Park has a capacity of 400,000 gallons of water and is part of the major environmental and infrastructure projects of GDA.
Earlier, another plant with a capacity of 400,000 gallons has been installed near Senator Ishaq cricket Ground through which wastewater is collected from different areas of the city through the sewer line and treated through modern systems.
After this process, the water is made reusable for agricultural purposes, gardening, parks, grounds and other green spaces of the city.
The Director General said on the occasion that the sewage treatment plant is not only playing an important role in ensuring environmental protection but also the greenery and gardening needs of the city are being met through it.
He also reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the concerned authorities to further accelerate the pace of work to complete the project before the stipulated time.
During this time, he also inspected the water storage tank of the water project, the workshop under construction by the GDA and other ongoing development projects and reviewed the progress of work on them.
Recent Stories
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter
DHO visits health centers
Awareness seminar on TB held
AC visits RHC, hospital
Motorcyclist hit to death
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wanted criminal killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
DHO visits health centers3 minutes ago
-
AC visits RHC, hospital3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death3 minutes ago
-
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant6 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day6 minutes ago
-
Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed36 minutes ago
-
Toru chairs progress-review meeting on Science Museum and Cultural Complex Mardan1 hour ago
-
PMA condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti for immediate action against dual job holders1 hour ago
-
PIC directs DC ICT to make public IESSI's record1 hour ago
-
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till after Eid1 hour ago