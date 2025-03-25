DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant

Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday visited the sewage treatment plant under construction by GDA and took a detailed review of the ongoing construction work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday visited the sewage treatment plant under construction by GDA and took a detailed review of the ongoing construction work.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Project Director Mirjan Baloch gave him a detailed briefing on the progress and technical aspects of the project.

He was informed that this sewage treatment plant under construction near Central Park has a capacity of 400,000 gallons of water and is part of the major environmental and infrastructure projects of GDA.

Earlier, another plant with a capacity of 400,000 gallons has been installed near Senator Ishaq cricket Ground through which wastewater is collected from different areas of the city through the sewer line and treated through modern systems.

After this process, the water is made reusable for agricultural purposes, gardening, parks, grounds and other green spaces of the city.

The Director General said on the occasion that the sewage treatment plant is not only playing an important role in ensuring environmental protection but also the greenery and gardening needs of the city are being met through it.

He also reviewed the pace of construction work and directed the concerned authorities to further accelerate the pace of work to complete the project before the stipulated time.

During this time, he also inspected the water storage tank of the water project, the workshop under construction by the GDA and other ongoing development projects and reviewed the progress of work on them.