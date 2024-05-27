Open Menu

DG Of LG&CD Deptt Visits DC Office, Inspects Activities Under 'Suthra Punjab' Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DG of LG&CD deptt visits DC office, inspects activities under 'Suthra Punjab' programme

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Director General (DG) of Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Tariq Mehmood on Monday visited the Deputy Commissioner Office Gujrat and inspected the activities being performed under the 'Suthra Punjab' preogramme here.

According to focal Person Media (LG&CD) Department Punjab Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the Divisional Director Mehmood Iqbal Gondal & Deputy Commissioner Gujrat briefed the DG on the activities being performed in Union Councils regarding Suthra Punjab Programme.

During his visit, Tariq Mehmood met with Assistant Directors of Local Government, Union Council secretaries, and Village Committee members.

He also inspected records at a Union Council to ensure proper documentation and progress of the clean-up initiative.

