DG Orders Revamping LDA Engineering Wing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

DG orders revamping LDA engineering wing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar has ordered for revamping and reorganising the engineering wing of the LDA.

Chairing a progress review meeting about the ongoing development projects in the city on Thursday, he ordered for clearly defining the duties of the engineering wing's officers and assigning them responsibilities for uplift of different areas of the city.

He ordered for gearing up the pace of work on the ongoing development projects and ensuring sensible use of resources for the purpose.

The DG ordered for removing obstacles in the early completion of Aik Morya Pull expansion project and taking up the matter with the Railways authorities for the purpose.

He urged completing the project without further delay.

The DG asked for swift completion of repair and maintenance work at Multan Road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Morr Samanabad.

He directed for chalking out a detailed plan for patchwork of city roads. He said that the repair and maintenance work of underpasses and bridges for pedestrians on Canal Road should be completed as soon as possible and a report on the work completed should be submitted.

