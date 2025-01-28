Open Menu

DG Pak-EPA Calls Youth For Taking Collective Action At CAYA Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DG Pak-EPA calls youth for taking collective action at CAYA Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), has called on the youth to take collective action to protect the environment and mitigate the escalating impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025 on Tuesday, she emphasized the critical role of young people in driving sustainable change. “We have high hopes from the younger generation. They show a genuine interest in safeguarding the environment,” she said.

Highlighting the pressing climate concerns, she revealed that Islamabad has not experienced rainfall in three months, which she attributed to the adverse effects of climate change.

Reflecting on Islamabad’s changing climate, Shah lamented the loss of the city’s natural beauty. “When I first came to Islamabad in 1991, it rained every week, and carrying an umbrella was essential. Today, we face an unprecedented situation where we are compelled to use air conditioners even in January,” she said.

She expressed concern over the deforestation in the capital, stating, “By cutting down trees, we have turned Islamabad into a concrete jungle.”

Shah also warned of extreme heatwaves in the coming summer months and urged immediate and collective action to address the looming crisis.

Despite the grim reality, Shah praised the youth for their enthusiasm and commitment to environmental protection, expressing hope that their efforts could reverse the damage.

As part of its initiatives, Pak-EPA plans to collaborate with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a city-wide cleanliness campaign, which she announced during her address.

The CAYA Summit 2025 served as a platform to engage youth in meaningful discussions about climate change, inspiring them to propose sustainable and actionable solutions to combat environmental challenges in Islamabad and beyond.

Recent Stories

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

7 minutes ago

UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

7 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

22 minutes ago
 NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

36 minutes ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

37 minutes ago
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

52 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 hour ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

2 hours ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan