DG Pak-EPA Celebrates Christmas With Christian Staff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with the Christian staff at the Pak-EPA office.

According to a statement, the Pak-EPA DG marked the celebrations by organising a cake cutting ceremony with the Christian staff in order to express solidarity and interfaith harmony with the minorities of the country.

