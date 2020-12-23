DG Pak-EPA celebrates Christmas with Christian staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with the Christian staff at the Pak-EPA office.

According to a statement, the Pak-EPA DG marked the celebrations by organising a cake cutting ceremony with the Christian staff in order to express solidarity and interfaith harmony with the minorities of the country.