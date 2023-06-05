DG Pak-EPA on 'World Environment day' stresses awareness regarding plastic usage

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah Monday stressed to sensitize nation about hazards of polythene bags as excessive reliance on single-use plastic items has long-term negative impacts on the environment, society, economy, and health.

On the eve of World Environment day, DG Farzana Altaf talking to ptv news channel motivated the public that society should follow the environmental laws against the use, sale, and manufacturing of single-use plastic bags.

She said Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has Imposed heavy fines of 10,000 on various shopkeepers, adding, there are teams in the field who are paying a surprise visits to various markets and issuing penalties to violators.

She said zero tolerance for culprits who sell or use plastic bags, adding, Rs 5000 would be charged to a person if the authority finds him/her with a plastic bag.

She said with the collaboration of Ministry and city administration, EPA was launching a joint venture to convert confiscated polythene and plastic bags into desks and benches for the students of Islamabad schools.

Replying a question, she said widespread use of plastic covers for wrapping foods in most parts of the country is very hazardous as doctors alarmed that it could even lead to cancer, adding, there are serious concerns chemicals can leach into foods and the environment during manufacturing, use, disposal and recycling.

To another question, she said we will ensure the use of biodegradable bags which would not only clean the environment but will also save the people from different disease.