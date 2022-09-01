UrduPoint.com

DG Pak-EPA Urges Implementation Of 'Environmental Laws' To Control Flood Disaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

DG Pak-EPA urges implementation of 'Environmental laws' to control flood disaster

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Thursday urged upon the need for implementation of existing "Environmental laws" in the country to control flood disaster and future climate change issues.

In an exclusive talk on ptv news channel, she said that there were existing good laws in terms of environment which need implementation on urgent basis to help government take environmental-friendly policies and decisions.

"The river valleys in the region are annually affected by intense flooding, causing erosion of flood plains, loss of agriculture sector, adding, flood and erosion are two perennial problems which have impacted the life, livelihood and economy of the country over many years", she highlighted.

She said these floods are getting more severe and climate change is causing stronger day by day while population growth is also putting more people in risky areas.

She emphasized that all relevant actors, including Federal, provincial and local governments, disaster management agencies, non-profit and non-government entities must sit together and work on a robust national flood policy.

Over a quarter of a million households have been destroyed and more than half a million livestock, which are a major source of livelihood for local communities, have perished, she mentioned.

DG EPA also calls for formulating a strategy that takes into consideration the environmental issues and addresses the challenges of widespread rains and floods of high magnitude.

Replying to a query, she said the rehabilitation of flood victims was a big challenge and collective responsibility of the entire nation.

She also appealed to philanthropists to come forward and generously contribute for the assistance of flood-affected people.

