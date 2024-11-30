DG Pakistan CAA, PIA CEO Hail Resumption Of Europe Flights After 4 Years
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Nadir Dar hailed the historic lifting of restrictions on PIA flights to Europe, marking a triumphant return after a four-year absence.
In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Saturday, DG Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Nadir Dar extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his instrumental role in achieving this monumental milestone.
The restoration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe is a monumental achievement, and it is a testament to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
He added that This breakthrough resulted from the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to reviving Pakistan's aviation industry and strengthening its global connections.
Amir Hayat said that successfully resuming flights to Europe after a four-year hiatus is a remarkable feat that deserves admiration. It not only boosts Pakistan's economy but also enhances the country's reputation on the global stage, he further mentioned.
"This achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished when vision, leadership, and hard work come together, said CEO PIA, adding that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the entire PIA team deserve our heartfelt congratulations."
