Open Menu

DG Pakistan CAA, PIA CEO Hail Resumption Of Europe Flights After 4 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DG Pakistan CAA, PIA CEO hail resumption of Europe Flights after 4 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat and Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Nadir Dar hailed the historic lifting of restrictions on PIA flights to Europe, marking a triumphant return after a four-year absence.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Saturday, DG Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Nadir Dar extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his instrumental role in achieving this monumental milestone.

The restoration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe is a monumental achievement, and it is a testament to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He added that This breakthrough resulted from the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to reviving Pakistan's aviation industry and strengthening its global connections.

Amir Hayat said that successfully resuming flights to Europe after a four-year hiatus is a remarkable feat that deserves admiration. It not only boosts Pakistan's economy but also enhances the country's reputation on the global stage, he further mentioned.

"This achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished when vision, leadership, and hard work come together, said CEO PIA, adding that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the entire PIA team deserve our heartfelt congratulations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Europe From Industry PIA

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

15 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

15 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

15 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

15 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

15 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

15 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

15 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan