UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Visits APP Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

DG Pakistan National Council of the Arts visits APP headquarters

Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed Wednesday paid an official visit to the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed Wednesday paid an official visit to the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

During her first visit to state-run news agency after assuming the charge as DG PNCA Dr Fozia met Managing Director APP Tariq Mahmood Khan, along with other high ups of the agency.

She appreciated APP for its significant role in promoting cultural activities and their thorough coverage across the country.

Dr Fozia congratulated APP for the launch of Web tv which was being run on test transmission for now.

She vowed to further enhance the cooperation between the two institutions who were playing an important role for promotion and preservation of cultural heritage of the country.

Dr Fouzia also headed several other institutions and departments including government bodies, INGOs and UN departments. Her interest in theatre, music and performing art is spanned over 4 decades where she also has excellent networks that she used to strengthen the community of artists, cultural experts, filmmakers, musicians and related people.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Music Visit TV Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Italian Ambassador

13 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visits Wah ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Algerian Minister of Foreign ..

29 minutes ago

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Rural Health ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews relief operations in avalan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.