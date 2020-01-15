DG Pakistan National Council of the Arts visits APP headquarters

Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed Wednesday paid an official visit to the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed Wednesday paid an official visit to the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

During her first visit to state-run news agency after assuming the charge as DG PNCA Dr Fozia met Managing Director APP Tariq Mahmood Khan, along with other high ups of the agency.

She appreciated APP for its significant role in promoting cultural activities and their thorough coverage across the country.

Dr Fozia congratulated APP for the launch of Web tv which was being run on test transmission for now.

She vowed to further enhance the cooperation between the two institutions who were playing an important role for promotion and preservation of cultural heritage of the country.

Dr Fouzia also headed several other institutions and departments including government bodies, INGOs and UN departments. Her interest in theatre, music and performing art is spanned over 4 decades where she also has excellent networks that she used to strengthen the community of artists, cultural experts, filmmakers, musicians and related people.