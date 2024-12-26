DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

Director General of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Sultan Nasir, laid floral wreath at a grave of Renowned Urdu poetess Parveen Shakir to remembered him on her 30th death anniversary here on Thursday

The occasion saw a significant presence of literary and academic circles, including representatives from the Parveen Shakir Trust, Pakistan Customs Service, the Federal Ombudsman, and private literary organisations.

Speaking to media representatives, Sultan Nasir remarked, "Parveen Shakir is among the most celebrated poets of Pakistan.

She boldly expressed human emotions, particularly feminine experiences, and her poetry exquisitely captured the subtleties of human relationships.

"Her legacy is also honored in the Academy's Hall of Fame," he hailed.

Born on November 24, 1952 Parveen Shakir’s acclaimed poetry collections included 'Khushboo,' 'Sad-Barg,' "Khud Kalami,' 'Inkar,' and 'Kaf-e-Aina.'.

Her complete works have been compiled and published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam.'.

She died on December 26, 1994, due to a traffic accident.