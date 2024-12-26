Open Menu

DG PAL Lay Floral Wreath At Grave Of Parveen Shakir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

Director General of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Sultan Nasir, laid floral wreath at a grave of Renowned Urdu poetess Parveen Shakir to remembered him on her 30th death anniversary here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Director General of the Pakistan academy of Letters, Sultan Nasir, laid floral wreath at a grave of Renowned urdu poetess Parveen Shakir to remembered him on her 30th death anniversary here on Thursday.

The occasion saw a significant presence of literary and academic circles, including representatives from the Parveen Shakir Trust, Pakistan Customs Service, the Federal Ombudsman, and private literary organisations.

Speaking to media representatives, Sultan Nasir remarked, "Parveen Shakir is among the most celebrated poets of Pakistan.

"

She boldly expressed human emotions, particularly feminine experiences, and her poetry exquisitely captured the subtleties of human relationships.

"Her legacy is also honored in the Academy's Hall of Fame," he hailed.

Born on November 24, 1952 Parveen Shakir’s acclaimed poetry collections included 'Khushboo,' 'Sad-Barg,' "Khud Kalami,' 'Inkar,' and 'Kaf-e-Aina.'. 

Her complete works have been compiled and published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam.'.

 She died on December 26, 1994, due to a traffic accident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Parveen Shakir Died Traffic Nasir November December Media From

Recent Stories

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

1 minute ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

1 minute ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

1 minute ago
 Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

1 minute ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation again ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia

9 minutes ago
Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate an ..

Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held

9 minutes ago
 Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Pat ..

Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church

9 minutes ago
 Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD ..

Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme

9 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day ..

President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit

9 minutes ago
 Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister of National Security

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan