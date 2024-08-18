DG PARD presents shield to CEO PCP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Director General of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) Capt (R) Adnan Gul has praised the services of Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients disabled by spinal cord injuries as well as running the hospital established for this purpose in an efficient manner.

He said that this unique medical institution in the entire South Asia will further march ahead under his leadership.

In this regard, he presented a shield to Dr. Muhammad Ilyas on behalf of PARD in a simple ceremony organized in the academy, and declared him as the best teacher for the under training administrative officers.

He said that apart from Dr ilyas' professional approach, the trainee officers are also appreciative for the medical, social and teaching services of the Paraplegic Center which is a matter of honor.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas on this occasion said that in addition to the treatment and complete rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord disabilities in the Paraplegic Center.

The treatment and rehabilitation of children suffering from clubfoot and autism are also going on successfully while under a future plan, the treatment and rehabilitation of people with disabilities due to skull injuries would also be carried out at PCP as, he regretted, no such institution is available in the country at present.

He also presented the annual performance report of PCP to Capt(R) Adnan Gul, highlighting the rehabilitation, academic and research activities that was highly appreciated and he was assured of full cooperation in this regard.