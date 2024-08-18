DG PARD Presents Shield To CEO PCP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Director General of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) Capt (R) Adnan Gul has praised the services of Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients disabled by spinal cord injuries as well as running the hospital established for this purpose in an efficient manner.
He said that this unique medical institution in the entire South Asia will further march ahead under his leadership.
In this regard, he presented a shield to Dr. Muhammad Ilyas on behalf of PARD in a simple ceremony organized in the academy, and declared him as the best teacher for the under training administrative officers.
He said that apart from Dr ilyas' professional approach, the trainee officers are also appreciative for the medical, social and teaching services of the Paraplegic Center which is a matter of honor.
Dr. Muhammad Ilyas on this occasion said that in addition to the treatment and complete rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord disabilities in the Paraplegic Center.
The treatment and rehabilitation of children suffering from clubfoot and autism are also going on successfully while under a future plan, the treatment and rehabilitation of people with disabilities due to skull injuries would also be carried out at PCP as, he regretted, no such institution is available in the country at present.
He also presented the annual performance report of PCP to Capt(R) Adnan Gul, highlighting the rehabilitation, academic and research activities that was highly appreciated and he was assured of full cooperation in this regard.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered1 hour ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district11 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community11 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off11 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in13 hours ago
-
Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs13 hours ago
-
Over Rs102.6m in scholarships awarded to cops' children13 hours ago
-
Crackdown against drug pushers continues13 hours ago
-
Foundation stone of Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons was laid in Khura Khel Attock13 hours ago
-
President for enhancing national forest coverage to mitigate impacts of climate change13 hours ago