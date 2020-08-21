(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday postponed the indictment of former Director General (DG) Parks Karachi Liaqat, Dr Dinshaw and others till September 8, in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn e Qasim's land.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Behria Town's head Malik Riaz on medical grounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on the graft reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court asked the accused to get their copies of reference before the next date of hearing so that the indictment process could be done.

The NAB, however, raised objection over not submission of the medical certificate of Behria Town's chief.

The court also extended the judicial remand of accused till the next hearing.