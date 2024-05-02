DG Passport Visits Regional Passport Office
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:50 PM
On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi made a surprise visit to the Regional Passport Office Doke Mongtial, Rawalpindi on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi made a surprise visit to the Regional Passport Office Doke Mongtial, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
He directed the installation of screens in the veranda of the passport office for the convenience of applicants and fans for those standing in line to deposit fees.
DG Passport expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and the activation of all counters, said a press release.
Director North Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Zone Zainullah Mahsud briefed DG Passport on the operational matters of the Regional Passport Office Rawalpindi.
DG Passport visited the six counters and interview room. He declared the cleaning arrangements satisfactory and directed that there would be no tolerance for any shortcomings in cleanliness and public delivery.
Jamal Qazi directed the Zone Director on the spot to immediately install a large screen outside the main hall in which the token numbers on all counters are clearly visible so that if an applicant is outside the main hall, he can immediately refer to the screen outside and go to the desired counter.
He also directed that fans should be arranged for those who come to deposit passport fees and collect passports. He also inspected the air conditioner installed in the main hall.
Zain-ullah Mahsud assured DG Passport that all these instructions would be implemented on priority basis. He said that he reviews the operational matters of 33 offices in the zone, including this one, every hour and gives immediate instructions wherever there is a need for improvement.
