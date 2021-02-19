UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG PBC For Focusing On Issues Like Child Abuse, Health, Public Interest In Radio Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

DG PBC for focusing on issues like child abuse, health, public interest in radio programmes

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan on Friday said that issues like child abuse, health and public interest be focused in programmes with special attention on quality content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan on Friday said that issues like child abuse, health and public interest be focused in programmes with special attention on quality content.

She said this while chairing the meeting of all sectional heads during her visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi, said a press release issued here.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Javed Bajwa briefed her about the working of various sections and problems faced by them.

The DG PBC also stressed upon the need of improving the performance of sales and marketing section to raise the income of the organization.

She assured that genuine grievances being faced by PBC employees and problems of units will be resolved within available resources of the organization.

Later, she also visited the studios and witnessed various programmes that were on air at the moment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit All

Recent Stories

Over 50 Pilot Whales Die in Indonesia From Being S ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to promotion of agriculture sector, ..

2 minutes ago

EU Concerned About Iran's Actions, Calls for Retur ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador in Moscow Unaware of US Allegedly Pr ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister urges G7 to 'move together' on g ..

4 minutes ago

Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.