DG PBC for focusing on issues like child abuse, health, public interest in radio programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan on Friday said that issues like child abuse, health and public interest be focused in programmes with special attention on quality content.

She said this while chairing the meeting of all sectional heads during her visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi, said a press release issued here.

Station Director Radio Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Javed Bajwa briefed her about the working of various sections and problems faced by them.

The DG PBC also stressed upon the need of improving the performance of sales and marketing section to raise the income of the organization.

She assured that genuine grievances being faced by PBC employees and problems of units will be resolved within available resources of the organization.

Later, she also visited the studios and witnessed various programmes that were on air at the moment.