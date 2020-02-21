DG PBC visits Radio Pakistan Peshawar Center

Director General Radio Pakistan Mohtarma Samina Waqar has inaugurated a studio named after former Controller Finance and Accounts PBC late Muhammad Aslam Marwat during her visit to Radio Pakistan Peshawar center

Upon arrival, she was warmly received by Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Center Amir Nawaz Marwat, Central Leaders of the USO and others staff members of the station.

The DG PBC in her live broadcast message to the masses said that we are developing Radio Pakistan on modern lines and heading towards total digitization of the PBC services.

Later, addressing employees of the PBC at a function at Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Auditorium in Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, the DG PBC assured the employees that their rights would be fully protected and sufficient fund would be provided to address genuine problem of the employees.

She further said that radio employees should keep regular contact with people from all shades of life so that they could be properly represented on the radio programs.

On this occasion DG Samina Waqar planted a sapling of a plant in radio Pakistan Peshawar premises under the plantation drive.

