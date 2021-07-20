DG PCAA for disposing sacrificial animals' waste at designated sites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Khaqan Murtaza on Tuesday urged the public to ensure proper disposal of sacrificial animals' waste at the designated sites as any negligence in that regard could attract birds in surroundings of airports and lead to any untoward incident.

In his message to the general public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he advised that the animals' waste should be dumped at the specified points or buried under the ground.

He asked the public to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings, celebrate the Eid festivities with responsibility and help the CAA in making the air travel safe and secure.