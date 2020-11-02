DG PCAA holds 4th E-kachehri to address public grievances

Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy on Monday held the fourth E-kachehri to address public grievances in line with the vision of the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy on Monday held the fourth E-kachehri to address public grievances in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

The DG had also invited queries from the public about the matters pertaining to aviation services in the country, a news release said.

The Deputy Director General Airport Services, Deputy DG Regulatory and Director Human Resource also attended the E-kachehri.

About 51queries were received during the E-kachehri regarding provision and maintenance of facilities at airports, upgradation of Instrument Landing System (ILS) based on Artificial Intelligence Safety Systems, mobile signals and free wifi internet registration issues at Islamabad Airport, reopening of pilots and other licensing exams, E-Gates' Installation for Immigration at all international airports, resolution of pending issues of commercial land lease / agreement, domestic flight operation for Chitral and Muzaffarabad besides matters pertaining to CAA employees.

The DG responded to most of the queries on spot and directed the quarters concerned to sort out things as per merit at the earliest without any delay.

The public has appreciated the initiative of CAA to resolve their grievances by holding the E-kachehri, which was live-streamed at the PCAA official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PCAA.Official