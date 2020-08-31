DG PCAA holds E-kachehri to address public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy on Monday held second E-kachehri to address public grievances in line with vision of the Prime Minister.

The DG had also invited queries from public about the matters pertaining to aviation services in the country, a news release said.

The Deputy DG Airport Services, Deputy DG Regulatory and Director Human Resource also accompanied the DG PCAA in E-kachehri.

About one hundred queries were received during E-kachehri regarding pilot licensing, up gradation of facilities at airports, resumption of regular flights, resumption of flights to Saudi Arabia and China, up-gradation of landing system at airports, sister agencies officials' behavior with passengers, public transport for Islamabad airport, airline ticket pricing, Regulations for Drone and CAA employees.

Jamy responded most of the queries on spot and directed the quarters concerned to sort out things as per merit at the earliest without any delay.

Public appreciated the initiative of PCAA to resolve their grievances. E-kachehri was live streamed at PCAA official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PCAA.Official