UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG PCAA Holds E-kachehri To Address Public Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:29 PM

DG PCAA holds E-kachehri to address public grievances

Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy on Monday held second E-kachehri to address public grievances in line with vision of the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy on Monday held second E-kachehri to address public grievances in line with vision of the Prime Minister.

The DG had also invited queries from public about the matters pertaining to aviation services in the country, a news release said.

The Deputy DG Airport Services, Deputy DG Regulatory and Director Human Resource also accompanied the DG PCAA in E-kachehri.

About one hundred queries were received during E-kachehri regarding pilot licensing, up gradation of facilities at airports, resumption of regular flights, resumption of flights to Saudi Arabia and China, up-gradation of landing system at airports, sister agencies officials' behavior with passengers, public transport for Islamabad airport, airline ticket pricing, Regulations for Drone and CAA employees.

Jamy responded most of the queries on spot and directed the quarters concerned to sort out things as per merit at the earliest without any delay.

Public appreciated the initiative of PCAA to resolve their grievances. E-kachehri was live streamed at PCAA official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PCAA.Official

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Islamabad Prime Minister China Facebook Nasir Saudi Arabia From Merit Packaging Limited Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Government honours fifth batch of government a ..

1 minute ago

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

31 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

SAPM takes notice of dysfunctional civic facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainians in Kharkiv Demand Coke Plant Closure Am ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.