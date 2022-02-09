UrduPoint.com

DG PCAA To Hold E-Kachehri On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 01:17 PM

DG PCAA to hold E-Kachehri on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Flt Lt (Retd) Khaqan Murtaza would hold an E-Kachehri on Friday aimed at listening to the problems of general public and resolving their grievances at the earliest.

"Complainants are requested to write their complaints in the comment box by mentioning their name, contact details, email & name of the airport during online E-Kachehri," the PCAA said in a tweet.

The DG could be contacted at from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on February 11 (Friday), the authority said adding a series of online Kachehries had been started in line with the special directives of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Aviation for the public facilitation.

The authority said the public, during the online session, could also discuss the issues they experienced at the airports of Pakistan.

