DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

Director General, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr. Hifza Rasheed, highlighting the importance of water resources management, on Thursday stressed the need for technological innovation to combat the current challenges in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Director General, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr. Hifza Rasheed, highlighting the importance of water resources management, on Thursday stressed the need for technological innovation to combat the current challenges in the country.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of the intelligent irrigation technology promotion center at PCRWR R&D farm Sialmor , he apprised the participants about the National Water Policy, 2018 and its priorities pertaining to water resources management.

She also described different initiatives of PCRWR regarding water resources management.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed appreciated the efforts of PCRWR and BIDR, China in introducing smart and innovative irrigation technology in Pakistan.

She expressed the hoped that it would act as a catalyst in the adoption of water efficient technologies in irrigation sector.

Ms. Bareerah Fatima gave the briefing about the research infrastructure of PCRWR.

She highlighted the different agro-ecological zones and the spatial and temporal changes of the water resources availability and use.

She emphasized the need of technological transfer of tested technologies in Pakistan.

Mr. Liu Hairui, Vice president China Water Resources Beifang Investigation Design and Research Co. Ltd (BIDR), during his remarks, highlighted different initiatives of Chinese government in the field of water management.

He hoped that this collaboration would be fruitful in addressing the issues of crop productivity and effective water management at farm level.

Later Dr. Hifza Rasheed and Mr. Liu Hairui inaugurated the Intelligent Irrigation Technology Promotion Centre.