Open Menu

DG PCRWR For Tech Innovation To Overcome Water Resources Management Challenges

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 06:48 PM

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

Director General, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr. Hifza Rasheed, highlighting the importance of water resources management, on Thursday stressed the need for technological innovation to combat the current challenges in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Director General, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr. Hifza Rasheed, highlighting the importance of water resources management, on Thursday stressed the need for technological innovation to combat the current challenges in the country.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of the intelligent irrigation technology promotion center at PCRWR R&D farm Sialmor , he apprised the participants about the National Water Policy, 2018 and its priorities pertaining to water resources management.

She also described different initiatives of PCRWR regarding water resources management.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed appreciated the efforts of PCRWR and BIDR, China in introducing smart and innovative irrigation technology in Pakistan.

She expressed the hoped that it would act as a catalyst in the adoption of water efficient technologies in irrigation sector.

Ms. Bareerah Fatima gave the briefing about the research infrastructure of PCRWR.

She highlighted the different agro-ecological zones and the spatial and temporal changes of the water resources availability and use.

She emphasized the need of technological transfer of tested technologies in Pakistan.

Mr. Liu Hairui, Vice president China Water Resources Beifang Investigation Design and Research Co. Ltd (BIDR), during his remarks, highlighted different initiatives of Chinese government in the field of water management.

He hoped that this collaboration would be fruitful in addressing the issues of crop productivity and effective water management at farm level.

Later Dr. Hifza Rasheed and Mr. Liu Hairui inaugurated the Intelligent Irrigation Technology Promotion Centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water China 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Training on health facility assessment tools concl ..

Training on health facility assessment tools concluded

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, divis ..

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

14 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Pa ..

KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Park

12 minutes ago
 Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

17 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

17 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

17 minutes ago
Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

17 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

17 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

17 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

17 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

17 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan