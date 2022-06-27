DG PDA inspects development projects at Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Capt (R) Shehbaz Tahir Nadeem on Monday visited Regi Model Town ( RMT) to inspect the ongoing development projects.

He visited site office, central Park, graveyard and various sectors.

He directed for immediate action resolving issues hindering the provision of civic amenities and utilities.

He also inspected ongoing development work that included water, sanitation, roads, street lights and most importantly horticulture at Regi Model Town.

The PDA Director General said that PDA was committed towards development of Regi Model Town and taking steps to resolve issues of residents including land disputes.

The RMT, a residential housing community of 27,000 plots capacity, was launched in the early 1990s but house construction and development has been started only in two zones of the housing scheme (Zone 3 & 4). The remaining three zones, 1, 2 and 5 are yet to be launched and possession certificates handed over to the allottees even after three decades.