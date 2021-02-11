UrduPoint.com
DG PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General of Peshawar Development of Authority (PDA) Syed Zafar Ali Shah has been transferred and directed him to report to the Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by establishment division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday Amjad Ali Khan, Commissioner Peshawar has been authorized to hold additional charge of the post of Director General PDA till further orders.

