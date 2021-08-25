DG PDA visits regi model town to review development work

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Director General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited Regi Model Town and Media Colony to review development work at both residential schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Director General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited Regi Model Town and Media Colony to review development work at both residential schemes.

She inspected ongoing development work that included water and sanitation, roads, street lights and most importantly horticulture at Regi Model Town.

PDA Director General said that PDA was committed towards development of Regi Model Town and taking steps to resolve issues of residents including land disputes.

In order to ensure prioritized complaint redressal and monitoring of Regi Model Town, the PDA has launched a dedicated complaint cell. The residents are requested to register their complaints on 091-5846846 for accelerated redressal.

The PDA has recently launched anti-Encroachment drive at Regi Model Town and huge area of land was cleared from land grabbers. PDA with support of KP government specially Minister Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra and MNA Sher Ali Arbab is committed for betterment of Regi Model Town including long pending issue of disputed zones.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa has directed Commissioner Peshawar Division and Deputy Commissioner Khyber District to resolve the land dispute at Regi Model Town through dialogue with Afridi tribe.

Peshawar Electric Supply Compnay (Pesco) has agreed to setup separate grid station for Regi Model Town to power related issue including low voltage.