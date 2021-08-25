UrduPoint.com

DG PDA Visits Regi Model Town To Review Development Work

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:16 PM

DG PDA visits regi model town to review development work

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Director General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited Regi Model Town and Media Colony to review development work at both residential schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Director General Ammara Khan on Wednesday visited Regi Model Town and Media Colony to review development work at both residential schemes.

She inspected ongoing development work that included water and sanitation, roads, street lights and most importantly horticulture at Regi Model Town.

PDA Director General said that PDA was committed towards development of Regi Model Town and taking steps to resolve issues of residents including land disputes.

In order to ensure prioritized complaint redressal and monitoring of Regi Model Town, the PDA has launched a dedicated complaint cell. The residents are requested to register their complaints on 091-5846846 for accelerated redressal.

The PDA has recently launched anti-Encroachment drive at Regi Model Town and huge area of land was cleared from land grabbers. PDA with support of KP government specially Minister Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra and MNA Sher Ali Arbab is committed for betterment of Regi Model Town including long pending issue of disputed zones.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa has directed Commissioner Peshawar Division and Deputy Commissioner Khyber District to resolve the land dispute at Regi Model Town through dialogue with Afridi tribe.

Peshawar Electric Supply Compnay (Pesco) has agreed to setup separate grid station for Regi Model Town to power related issue including low voltage.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Afridi Media From Government

Recent Stories

Imam welcomes $50 mln credit facility, scholarship ..

Imam welcomes $50 mln credit facility, scholarships offered by Hungary

3 minutes ago
 Plantation ceremony held at college

Plantation ceremony held at college

3 minutes ago
 90 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

90 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Unchanged India bat against England in third Test

Unchanged India bat against England in third Test

3 minutes ago
 Haleem deplores PPP for neglecting Karachi during ..

Haleem deplores PPP for neglecting Karachi during 13 year rule

6 minutes ago
 Decisions on Afghanistan to Be Coordinated With In ..

Decisions on Afghanistan to Be Coordinated With International Partners - Merkel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.