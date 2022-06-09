DG PDMA advises citizens to stay safe, hydrated amid ongoing heat wave

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday warned the citizens that they should avoid direct exposure to sun, intake plenty of water and use umbrella to save them from the heat stroke.

Talking to ptv news here, DG Faisal Fareed advised the citizens that they should avoid taking food and junk food items from outside and should use boiled drinking water, clean utensils and must wash hands before taking the meal and keep their kitchens clean.

"Public must leave their homes for pressing tasks only and should try to take a shady path and avoid staying too long under the sun, he said, adding, those labors spending time outdoors under the sun for necessary work must cover their heads with a cap or wet handkerchief.

He said that citizens should use homemade fresh cooked food comprised of balance diet and should prefer consumption of vegetables, pulses, fruits and milk.

"Awareness to the public about prevention, identification and management of heat exhaustion and strokes is also very crucial, he added.